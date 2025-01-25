Left Menu

Senate Prepares to Confirm Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary

The Senate votes on confirming South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary under President Trump. Noem, a strong Trump ally, gains support from Republicans and some Democrats amid discussions on border security and immigration enforcement. Her confirmation could reshape Homeland Security operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:20 IST
Kristi Noem
  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate is on the verge of confirming South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the next Homeland Security Secretary, positioning her at the helm of a key agency pivotal to national security and immigration policy under President Donald Trump.

In a strategic move by Republicans, the vote, potentially extending into the weekend, follows the recent confirmations of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as part of Trump's national security lineup.

Noem, well-aligned with Trump's ideology, receives backing from both Republicans and select Democrats, despite some party opposition hinging on border enforcement debates and her stance on immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

