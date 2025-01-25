Left Menu

Resilience and Rescue: A Quest for Freedom

Three men have been charged in connection with holding a 17-year-old girl hostage for five months in Shankargarh, Prayagraj. The men were arrested based on a complaint by the girl's father. Police retrieved the girl, but she was allegedly kidnapped again. Authorities continue efforts to ensure her safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:32 IST
Resilience and Rescue: A Quest for Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have charged three men in connection with the abduction of a 17-year-old girl kept hostage for five months, according to officials on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kori, Ram Nath Kori, and Raja Kori from Shankargarh, Prayagraj, were apprehended following a complaint by the victim's father, shared by Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Mangalik.

Initially kidnapped in December 2023 from Prayagraj Junction, the girl's father filed a missing person report. Though recovered and returned home, she was allegedly abducted again in August. Despite retrieval efforts, threats to her father's safety complicate the situation, prompting the establishment of a dedicated team to secure her release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025