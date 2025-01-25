Resilience and Rescue: A Quest for Freedom

Authorities have charged three men in connection with the abduction of a 17-year-old girl kept hostage for five months, according to officials on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kori, Ram Nath Kori, and Raja Kori from Shankargarh, Prayagraj, were apprehended following a complaint by the victim's father, shared by Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Mangalik.

Initially kidnapped in December 2023 from Prayagraj Junction, the girl's father filed a missing person report. Though recovered and returned home, she was allegedly abducted again in August. Despite retrieval efforts, threats to her father's safety complicate the situation, prompting the establishment of a dedicated team to secure her release.

(With inputs from agencies.)