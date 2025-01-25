Resilience and Rescue: A Quest for Freedom
Three men have been charged in connection with holding a 17-year-old girl hostage for five months in Shankargarh, Prayagraj. The men were arrested based on a complaint by the girl's father. Police retrieved the girl, but she was allegedly kidnapped again. Authorities continue efforts to ensure her safety.
Authorities have charged three men in connection with the abduction of a 17-year-old girl kept hostage for five months, according to officials on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Sushil Kori, Ram Nath Kori, and Raja Kori from Shankargarh, Prayagraj, were apprehended following a complaint by the victim's father, shared by Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Mangalik.
Initially kidnapped in December 2023 from Prayagraj Junction, the girl's father filed a missing person report. Though recovered and returned home, she was allegedly abducted again in August. Despite retrieval efforts, threats to her father's safety complicate the situation, prompting the establishment of a dedicated team to secure her release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
