Trump Administration Tightens Immigration Enforcement Amid Controversy

Less than a week into his presidency, the Trump administration aimed to fulfill campaign promises by intensifying deportation efforts and changing immigration rules. This includes lifting enforcement restrictions near schools and churches, causing worry in communities. Newark officials criticized immigration arrests as overreach.

Updated: 25-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In his first week as president, Donald Trump's administration has wasted no time intensifying immigration enforcement efforts. New rules unveiled recently aim to streamline deportations, focusing on removing individuals who have committed crimes. Changes have sparked anxiety in some U.S. communities.

Amid this intensified enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted numerous arrests, with military planes now being used for deportation flights to Central America. These moves have been met with mixed reactions, with Newark officials chastising officials for what they describe as unwarranted arrests.

Despite criticism, the administration continues to portray these actions as necessary for national security, with expanded expedited removal authority being utilized across the country. However, rights groups argue that this increases risks for immigrants with valid claims to remain in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

