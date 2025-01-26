Security Council Convenes Amid Congo Turmoil
The UN Security Council is set to meet to address escalating violence in eastern Congo. The conflict, involving Congolese troops and peacekeepers, claimed the lives of nine South African soldiers. Tensions have risen as Rwanda-backed rebels advance towards Goma, prompting international concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 02:46 IST
The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene on Sunday, prompted by intensifying violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to diplomatic sources.
This development comes in the wake of reports confirming the deaths of nine South African soldiers in the region's conflict zone, as announced by the South African defense department on Saturday.
The Congolese army, joined by UN peacekeepers, faces the formidable task of halting the progression of rebels backed by Rwanda, who are advancing towards the strategic city of Goma, escalating international concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Security Council
- Congo
- violence
- South African soldiers
- Rwanda
- rebels
- Goma
- peacekeepers
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Misfire: Nigerian Airstrike Hits Civilians Instead of Rebels
Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress
Tragedy in Eastern Congo: Extremist Attacks by IS-linked Rebels
Yemen's Houthi rebels signal they will limit attacks in the Red Sea corridor to Israeli-affiliated ships, reports AP.
UN Peacekeepers Injured as M23 Rebels Threaten Goma