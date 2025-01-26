Left Menu

Security Council Convenes Amid Congo Turmoil

The UN Security Council is set to meet to address escalating violence in eastern Congo. The conflict, involving Congolese troops and peacekeepers, claimed the lives of nine South African soldiers. Tensions have risen as Rwanda-backed rebels advance towards Goma, prompting international concern.

Updated: 26-01-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 02:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene on Sunday, prompted by intensifying violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to diplomatic sources.

This development comes in the wake of reports confirming the deaths of nine South African soldiers in the region's conflict zone, as announced by the South African defense department on Saturday.

The Congolese army, joined by UN peacekeepers, faces the formidable task of halting the progression of rebels backed by Rwanda, who are advancing towards the strategic city of Goma, escalating international concerns.

