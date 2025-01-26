Security Council Convenes Amid Congo Turmoil

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene on Sunday, prompted by intensifying violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to diplomatic sources.

This development comes in the wake of reports confirming the deaths of nine South African soldiers in the region's conflict zone, as announced by the South African defense department on Saturday.

The Congolese army, joined by UN peacekeepers, faces the formidable task of halting the progression of rebels backed by Rwanda, who are advancing towards the strategic city of Goma, escalating international concerns.

