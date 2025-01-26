Intruder from Pakistan Arrested at LoC

A Pakistani intruder has been apprehended after crossing the Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, authorities reported on Sunday. The individual, identified as Mohammad Yasir Faiz from Tetrinote village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was detained by police officials near Salotri border village at approximately 11:30 PM on Saturday night.

Officials have indicated that Faiz appears to be mentally challenged. The circumstances surrounding his crossing remain unclear. He has been transferred to a local police station for further questioning and assessment. This incident highlights ongoing tensions and security challenges along the contested border region.

Local authorities are taking the necessary steps to address the situation, emphasizing the importance of border security and vigilant monitoring. Inquiries into the motives and intentions of the individual are currently underway as police officials seek to gain a fuller understanding of the situation.

