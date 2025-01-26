Republic Day Scare: Bomb Threat Turns Hoax

Authorities conducted an exhaustive search of the primary Republic Day venue in Jammu and Kashmir following a bomb threat received via email. The message, sent to official government accounts on Saturday night, prompted immediate action by bomb disposal teams.

Despite a thorough examination of the venue, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were scheduled to participate, no explosive devices were found. Officials have confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

Efforts are underway to locate and detain the sender, with the email traced back to the alias 'Dise Lish'. The incident caused significant concern ahead of the national celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)