Left Menu

Republic Day Scare: Bomb Threat Turns Hoax

A bomb threat at Jammu and Kashmir's main Republic Day venue prompted a search, which turned out to be a hoax. The threat, emailed by 'Dise Lish', led to a comprehensive stadium sweep, delaying the festivities involving Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:23 IST
Republic Day Scare: Bomb Threat Turns Hoax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities conducted an exhaustive search of the primary Republic Day venue in Jammu and Kashmir following a bomb threat received via email. The message, sent to official government accounts on Saturday night, prompted immediate action by bomb disposal teams.

Despite a thorough examination of the venue, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were scheduled to participate, no explosive devices were found. Officials have confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

Efforts are underway to locate and detain the sender, with the email traced back to the alias 'Dise Lish'. The incident caused significant concern ahead of the national celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025