Arunachal Pradesh: A Vision for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik unveiled 24 significant state government initiatives aimed at enhancing governance and improving life quality. These efforts focus on modernising systems, boosting economic growth, and ensuring sustainable development throughout the state.

During the 76th Republic Day celebration, the governor highlighted the government's dedication to digitising financial systems, streamlining service delivery, and simplifying regulatory processes. A 'Bottom-up Planning' approach aims to fortify local administrations and foster community involvement in decision-making.

The governor also stressed the advancements in education, women's empowerment, agriculture, and infrastructure, including initiatives such as the National Education Policy 2020, 'Lakhpati Didi', and ARUN Schools for Rising India Mission. These initiatives align with India's 2047 vision of becoming a developed nation.

