Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: A Vision for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik outlines 24 key initiatives focusing on modernising governance and enhancing living standards. Efforts include digitising systems, educational reforms, women's empowerment, agriculture promotion, infrastructure development, and economic growth. Emphasis is on cultural heritage preservation and youth engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:21 IST
Arunachal Pradesh: A Vision for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik unveiled 24 significant state government initiatives aimed at enhancing governance and improving life quality. These efforts focus on modernising systems, boosting economic growth, and ensuring sustainable development throughout the state.

During the 76th Republic Day celebration, the governor highlighted the government's dedication to digitising financial systems, streamlining service delivery, and simplifying regulatory processes. A 'Bottom-up Planning' approach aims to fortify local administrations and foster community involvement in decision-making.

The governor also stressed the advancements in education, women's empowerment, agriculture, and infrastructure, including initiatives such as the National Education Policy 2020, 'Lakhpati Didi', and ARUN Schools for Rising India Mission. These initiatives align with India's 2047 vision of becoming a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025