Arunachal Pradesh: A Vision for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik outlines 24 key initiatives focusing on modernising governance and enhancing living standards. Efforts include digitising systems, educational reforms, women's empowerment, agriculture promotion, infrastructure development, and economic growth. Emphasis is on cultural heritage preservation and youth engagement.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik unveiled 24 significant state government initiatives aimed at enhancing governance and improving life quality. These efforts focus on modernising systems, boosting economic growth, and ensuring sustainable development throughout the state.
During the 76th Republic Day celebration, the governor highlighted the government's dedication to digitising financial systems, streamlining service delivery, and simplifying regulatory processes. A 'Bottom-up Planning' approach aims to fortify local administrations and foster community involvement in decision-making.
The governor also stressed the advancements in education, women's empowerment, agriculture, and infrastructure, including initiatives such as the National Education Policy 2020, 'Lakhpati Didi', and ARUN Schools for Rising India Mission. These initiatives align with India's 2047 vision of becoming a developed nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Z-Morh Tunnel: Unveiling a New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth
Dibang Power Project: A Catalyst for Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Growth
Rising Salaries in India: A Surge in Economic Growth
Ireland's Coalition Blueprint: Economic Growth and Social Initiatives
Google’s Digital Drive: Fueling Economic Growth in Britain