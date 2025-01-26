Empowering Jharkhand: Hemant Soren's Vision for Progress

In a significant address on Republic Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren pledged his unwavering dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of the people who brought his alliance to power for a second term.

Among the key initiatives launched, Soren highlighted financial assistance to 56 lakh women, boosted job opportunities via recruitment and skill training, and provided crucial support to farmers, youth, and the tribal communities. The Maiyan Samman Yojna, along with other schemes, were pivotal to these efforts.

He further announced notable strides in infrastructure, education, and industrial policies, emphasizing on turning Jharkhand into a land-linked state with improvements in highway constructions, education parity, and eco-tourism endeavors, aiming to transform Jharkhand into a progressive state.

