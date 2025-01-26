Left Menu

Empowering Jharkhand: Hemant Soren's Vision for Progress

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized his commitment to deliver on promises made to the people through various initiatives including financial assistances, educational schemes, and infrastructure development. Aiming for progress, Soren is focused on empowering women, youth, and farmers, while promoting industrial and educational advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:15 IST
Empowering Jharkhand: Hemant Soren's Vision for Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address on Republic Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren pledged his unwavering dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of the people who brought his alliance to power for a second term.

Among the key initiatives launched, Soren highlighted financial assistance to 56 lakh women, boosted job opportunities via recruitment and skill training, and provided crucial support to farmers, youth, and the tribal communities. The Maiyan Samman Yojna, along with other schemes, were pivotal to these efforts.

He further announced notable strides in infrastructure, education, and industrial policies, emphasizing on turning Jharkhand into a land-linked state with improvements in highway constructions, education parity, and eco-tourism endeavors, aiming to transform Jharkhand into a progressive state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

