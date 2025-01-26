Left Menu

Bihar's Ambitious Growth: Jobs, Industry, and Harmony

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized the Bihar government's commitment to improving law and order, creating employment, and fostering communal harmony. The state aims to provide 12 lakh government jobs and develop 34 lakh employment opportunities by year-end. Infrastructural advancements and significant investment commitments are also underway to bolster growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan underscored the state's priority on maintaining the rule of law, emphasizing efforts to strengthen police forces. Speaking at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, he announced plans to provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities by the end of the year.

Governor Khan highlighted the government's dedication to communal harmony with initiatives including boundary constructions for temples and fencing for burial grounds. The state has already provided jobs to 9 lakh individuals and created 24 lakh employment opportunities, showcasing significant progress in its developmental agenda.

The Governor noted advancements in the state's health sector, with the establishment of new medical colleges and hospitals. Additionally, the 'Bihar Business Connect-2024' initiative has attracted investment commitments of Rs 1.80 lakh crore, setting Bihar on a path to becoming a key hub for industries and investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

