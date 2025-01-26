Ukraine Drones Target Russian Regions and Oil Refinery

On Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry reported the destruction of 15 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and two sea drones in the Black Sea. The drones targeted the regions of Ryazan, Kursk, and Belgorod, with eight, six, and one intercepted, respectively.

Ryazan governor Pavel Malkov confirmed that no casualties resulted from these attacks. However, authorities are still assessing the damage inflicted by the strikes. The assaults have raised concerns about the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Furthermore, sources revealed to Reuters that Ukrainian drones struck a Russian oil refinery in Ryazan on Friday, sparking a fire and damaging equipment. This incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure amidst the ongoing conflict.

