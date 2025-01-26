Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leads with Liquor Prohibition and Investment Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced efforts to create awareness about liquor prohibition across the state, emphasizing joint cooperation between government and society. The state's government plans to ban liquor sales in 17 religious towns, and continues to promote substantial investments, increasing employment opportunities and renewable energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted significant efforts to promote liquor prohibition during a Republic Day function at Indore's Nehru Stadium. He emphasized that cooperation between the government and society is crucial for success.

The state cabinet has resolved to ban liquor sales in 17 religious towns, following advice from saints and social organizations. Currently, liquor prohibition is enforced on both banks of the Narmada River.

Yadav pointed to the state's progress, with investment proposals worth over Rs 4.17 lakh crore promising employment for over four lakh. The state aims for 20,000 MW renewable energy production by 2030, having already increased output to 7,300 MW as of December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

