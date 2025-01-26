Madhya Pradesh Leads with Liquor Prohibition and Investment Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted significant efforts to promote liquor prohibition during a Republic Day function at Indore's Nehru Stadium. He emphasized that cooperation between the government and society is crucial for success.

The state cabinet has resolved to ban liquor sales in 17 religious towns, following advice from saints and social organizations. Currently, liquor prohibition is enforced on both banks of the Narmada River.

Yadav pointed to the state's progress, with investment proposals worth over Rs 4.17 lakh crore promising employment for over four lakh. The state aims for 20,000 MW renewable energy production by 2030, having already increased output to 7,300 MW as of December 2024.

