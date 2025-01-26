Left Menu

Tensions in Congo: UN Peacekeepers Suffer Losses Amid M23 Offensive

Recent clashes with M23 rebels in eastern Congo have resulted in the deaths of 13 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers. The rebels have advanced near Goma, a crucial regional hub. This escalation prompted the UN Security Council to accelerate an emergency meeting to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Intense fighting with M23 rebels in eastern Congo has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 UN peacekeepers and foreign soldiers, officials confirmed on Saturday.

In recent weeks, M23 has secured significant territorial gains, tightening its grip around Goma, a critical city for the region's security. The increasing violence has prompted the UN Security Council to move an emergency meeting forward to Sunday morning, following Congo's urgent request.

Multiple countries have suffered casualties amid this unrest, with claims of Rwandan backing for M23 being a point of contention. The conflict persists despite efforts from Congolese and allied forces, including the UN and the Southern African Development Community Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

