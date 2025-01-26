Tensions in Congo: UN Peacekeepers Suffer Losses Amid M23 Offensive

Intense fighting with M23 rebels in eastern Congo has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 UN peacekeepers and foreign soldiers, officials confirmed on Saturday.

In recent weeks, M23 has secured significant territorial gains, tightening its grip around Goma, a critical city for the region's security. The increasing violence has prompted the UN Security Council to move an emergency meeting forward to Sunday morning, following Congo's urgent request.

Multiple countries have suffered casualties amid this unrest, with claims of Rwandan backing for M23 being a point of contention. The conflict persists despite efforts from Congolese and allied forces, including the UN and the Southern African Development Community Mission.

