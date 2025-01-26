Puducherry Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Honors and Awards

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan of Puducherry marked the 76th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag on Sunday. The event, held in the Union Territory, witnessed a grand ceremony.

After inspecting a guard of honour by Puducherry police, Kailashnathan presented prestigious police awards. Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya received the Union Home Minister's award, while Inspectors Duggadurthy Suresh Babu and Angavalappil Pankajakshan, among others, were awarded President's police medals for their meritorious service.

The Kottuchery Police station in Karaikal region was bestowed with the best police station award. Schools excelling in final exams were honored with trophies, and special cash prizes were awarded to top SC/ST students. The procession included NCC, NSS, and cultural programs, with key officials and public figures in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)