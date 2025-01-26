Turmoil in South Korea: The Indictment of President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors indicted President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of rebellion following the imposition of martial law last month, according to reports by Yonhap and other domestic media outlets. This legal action has placed the already tumultuous political environment of the country under further stress.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office charged Yoon in relation to his December 3 decree that led South Korea into political disorder. Despite attempts to reach the prosecutors' office for comments, they remain unresponsive. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is considering whether to dismiss or reinstate Yoon who is already facing impeachment and arrest over these charges.

Yoon, identifying as a conservative, denies any misconduct, asserting martial law was necessary to address the liberal-controlled National Assembly's hindrance to his policies. He labeled the assembly as "a den of criminals" and committed to eliminate so-called "shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces."

(With inputs from agencies.)