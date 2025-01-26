Unmet Conditions Stall Safe Return to Southern Lebanon
A joint statement issued by top U.N. officials reveals that conditions are not yet favorable for Lebanese citizens to safely return to Southern Lebanon. It highlights unmet timelines from the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and urges both Israel and Lebanon to recommit, following recent violence involving Israeli forces.
Lebanon's southern border remains a fraught region as citizens are advised against returning due to unsafe conditions. This announcement was made jointly by senior U.N. representatives in Lebanon amid ongoing tensions between neighboring Israel and Hezbollah militants.
The international community set timelines as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire following a conflict last year. However, these deadlines have not been honored, prompting a call from U.N. officials for both Israel and Lebanon to reaffirm their commitments.
Recent confrontations have added to the unrest, with Israeli forces reported to have killed three individuals and wounded 44. These individuals were attempting to return to southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops continue to have a presence beyond the stipulated deadline for their withdrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
