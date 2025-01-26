Unprecedented Indictment: South Korea's Political Turmoil

South Korean prosecutors have taken the unprecedented step of indicting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection, following his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, the main opposition party announced. If convicted, Yoon could face years in prison for his radical attempt to seize control of political activity and media in the country.

The controversial move has sparked significant political disruption within Asia's fourth-largest economy and a key U.S. ally. The turmoil has extended to the prime minister, who has also been impeached, and several top military officials who face indictments for their alleged roles. Requests for comments from the prosecutors' office have gone unanswered, but the charges have been widely reported by South Korean media outlets.

Yoon, who was arrested on January 15 after a standoff, was the first sitting president to be taken into custody. Despite attempts by prosecutors to keep him detained, the court has twice denied extensions of his detention. In a parallel process, the Constitutional Court is deliberating Yoon's impeachment, tasked with deciding whether he will be permanently removed from office, within a 180-day window.

