Stricter Knife Sale Laws: Britain Tightens Policy After Tragedy

Britain will enforce stricter age verification checks for knife sales after a teenager killed three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed event. The government responded to failures in current laws that allowed the attacker to buy a knife at age 17, prompting new legislation requiring photo ID checks at sale and delivery.

Updated: 26-01-2025 16:41 IST
Stricter Knife Sale Laws: Britain Tightens Policy After Tragedy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to strengthen current regulations, Britain announced on Sunday it will enforce stricter age-verification checks for purchasing knives. This policy update follows the tragic incident involving teenager Axel Rudakubana, who admitted to killing three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed event.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the attack as one of Britain's most harrowing moments, sparking a public inquiry into the systemic failures that allowed it to occur. Current laws mandate age verification to prevent under-18s from purchasing knives. However, the lack of clarity in these regulations has led to inaction.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper expressed her outrage in parliament, citing Rudakubana's online knife purchase as a disgrace. The new measures will require retailers to check photo identification at the point of sale and during delivery, with deliveries accepted only by the order placer. The bill is expected in parliament soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

