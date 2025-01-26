Stricter Knife Sale Laws: Britain Tightens Policy After Tragedy

In a bid to strengthen current regulations, Britain announced on Sunday it will enforce stricter age-verification checks for purchasing knives. This policy update follows the tragic incident involving teenager Axel Rudakubana, who admitted to killing three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed event.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the attack as one of Britain's most harrowing moments, sparking a public inquiry into the systemic failures that allowed it to occur. Current laws mandate age verification to prevent under-18s from purchasing knives. However, the lack of clarity in these regulations has led to inaction.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper expressed her outrage in parliament, citing Rudakubana's online knife purchase as a disgrace. The new measures will require retailers to check photo identification at the point of sale and during delivery, with deliveries accepted only by the order placer. The bill is expected in parliament soon.

