Countdown to Delhi's Crucial Vote: MCC Violations Soar

In the lead-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, authorities have registered more than 700 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations, an official confirmed on Friday.

These cases were documented between January 7, the day the MCC was enforced, and January 25, with police arresting 21,841 individuals under various legal provisions, including the Excise Act. Crackdowns on illegal activities such as arms, liquor, and drug smuggling have been intensified as part of the pre-poll vigilance.

The Delhi Police has seen a surge in MCC violation reports, with 348 illegal firearms and 439 cartridges seized. Additionally, they confiscated 57,504 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1.7 crore, 155.08 kg of drugs valued above Rs 72 crore, and over 1,200 prohibited injections. Law enforcement also seized Rs 6.19 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver. Voting across Delhi's 70 Assembly seats occurs on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

