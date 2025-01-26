Left Menu

Countdown to Delhi's Crucial Vote: MCC Violations Soar

More than 700 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations were recorded before the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. Police intensified efforts, arresting over 21,841 individuals and seizing illegal items including firearms and liquor. Cash, drugs, and silver were also confiscated as part of heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:02 IST
In the lead-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, authorities have registered more than 700 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations, an official confirmed on Friday.

These cases were documented between January 7, the day the MCC was enforced, and January 25, with police arresting 21,841 individuals under various legal provisions, including the Excise Act. Crackdowns on illegal activities such as arms, liquor, and drug smuggling have been intensified as part of the pre-poll vigilance.

The Delhi Police has seen a surge in MCC violation reports, with 348 illegal firearms and 439 cartridges seized. Additionally, they confiscated 57,504 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1.7 crore, 155.08 kg of drugs valued above Rs 72 crore, and over 1,200 prohibited injections. Law enforcement also seized Rs 6.19 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver. Voting across Delhi's 70 Assembly seats occurs on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

