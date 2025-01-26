South Korean President Indicted for Insurrection: Historic Political Upheaval

In a historic legal and political development, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted on charges of leading an insurrection through his brief imposition of martial law. The charges, announced on Sunday, mark the first time a sitting South Korean president has faced such allegations, potentially leading to life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

South Korea's prosecution service, undeterred by a previous court's decision to deny an extension of Yoon's detention, remains adamant in their pursuit of justice. Yoon, who has been in solitary confinement since January, claims the martial law was merely a warning over political disputes, but government officials and the opposition argue otherwise.

The nation, an essential Asian economy and ally to the U.S., is now caught in a political storm. With soldiers dramatically entering the parliament building, South Korean democracy faces a rigorous test, and if Yoon's impeachment is upheld, the stage is set for a new presidential election within two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)