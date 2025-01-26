Manipur Launches Anti-Extortion Task Force
The Manipur government has established an anti-extortion cell under its home department to counter extortion activities. The task force, involving state and central security forces, aims to enhance public safety and calls on citizens to report any incidents using a toll-free number.
- Country:
- India
The Manipur government has announced the formation of a specialized anti-extortion cell within the home department, according to Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh. The initiative, unveiled in a statement on Sunday, aims to provide an effective response to extortion threats and safeguard public welfare.
This new anti-extortion unit will comprise representatives from the state police, central armed police forces, the Assam Rifles, and the Army. The move targets extortion activities that threaten law and order, particularly against individuals, including government workers, who receive threats via calls, messages, or letters.
The government has urged citizens to join the fight against extortion by reporting incidents to the cell through a toll-free number, 1800 202 3326. Upon receiving a report, the cell will coordinate with relevant police stations to take necessary action, reinforcing security across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Threat: Vehicle Ramming and Public Safety Concerns
India Urges Russia to Release Its Citizens Amidst Rising Death Toll in Conflict Zone
From Refugees to Citizens: Pakistani Hindus Eager to Vote in India
Sweden Proposes Landmark Constitutional Change to Revoke Citizenship
Hong Kong's Fight Against Trafficking: Rescuing Citizens from Southeast Asian Scams