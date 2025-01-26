Manipur Launches Anti-Extortion Task Force

The Manipur government has announced the formation of a specialized anti-extortion cell within the home department, according to Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh. The initiative, unveiled in a statement on Sunday, aims to provide an effective response to extortion threats and safeguard public welfare.

This new anti-extortion unit will comprise representatives from the state police, central armed police forces, the Assam Rifles, and the Army. The move targets extortion activities that threaten law and order, particularly against individuals, including government workers, who receive threats via calls, messages, or letters.

The government has urged citizens to join the fight against extortion by reporting incidents to the cell through a toll-free number, 1800 202 3326. Upon receiving a report, the cell will coordinate with relevant police stations to take necessary action, reinforcing security across the state.

