Left Menu

Manipur Launches Anti-Extortion Task Force

The Manipur government has established an anti-extortion cell under its home department to counter extortion activities. The task force, involving state and central security forces, aims to enhance public safety and calls on citizens to report any incidents using a toll-free number.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:30 IST
Manipur Launches Anti-Extortion Task Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has announced the formation of a specialized anti-extortion cell within the home department, according to Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh. The initiative, unveiled in a statement on Sunday, aims to provide an effective response to extortion threats and safeguard public welfare.

This new anti-extortion unit will comprise representatives from the state police, central armed police forces, the Assam Rifles, and the Army. The move targets extortion activities that threaten law and order, particularly against individuals, including government workers, who receive threats via calls, messages, or letters.

The government has urged citizens to join the fight against extortion by reporting incidents to the cell through a toll-free number, 1800 202 3326. Upon receiving a report, the cell will coordinate with relevant police stations to take necessary action, reinforcing security across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025