Germany Facilitates Safe Exit for Citizens from Gaza
Germany successfully negotiated with Israel to assist 19 German nationals and their Palestinian family members in leaving war-impacted Gaza. Despite delays, the group exited through the Kerem Shalom border crossing and arrived in Leipzig, Germany, highlighting the challenges of diplomatic evacuations during crises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has successfully negotiated the safe exit of 19 German nationals, along with their 14 Palestinian family members, from the conflict-stricken region of Gaza.
A government spokesperson expressed that while the operation faced delays, they were relieved to have finally secured the passage.
The evacuees were able to cross the Kerem Shalom border, subsequently landing in Leipzig, Germany, marking a significant diplomatic effort amid turbulent times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: US and Israel in Conflict Spotlight
Trump Administration Consulted on Gaza Strikes Amid Rising Conflict
Renewed Conflict: Israel and Hamas Clash Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks
Renewed Conflict: Air Strikes Shatter Gaza Ceasefire
Trump and Putin: High-Stakes Diplomacy to End Ukraine Conflict