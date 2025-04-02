Germany Facilitates Safe Exit for Citizens from Gaza

Germany has successfully negotiated the safe exit of 19 German nationals, along with their 14 Palestinian family members, from the conflict-stricken region of Gaza.

A government spokesperson expressed that while the operation faced delays, they were relieved to have finally secured the passage.

The evacuees were able to cross the Kerem Shalom border, subsequently landing in Leipzig, Germany, marking a significant diplomatic effort amid turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)