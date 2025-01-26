Interstate Kidnapping Gang Busted in Ramgarh
Police in Ramgarh district arrested seven members of an interstate kidnapping gang, rescuing two hostages. The gang lured victims with false promises of doubling their money. Seized items included electronic note-counting machines. An FIR is registered at Mandu (Kuju) police station as investigations continue.
In a significant police operation, seven individuals were apprehended for their alleged role in a notorious interstate kidnapping gang operating in Ramgarh district. Law enforcement officials successfully rescued two hostages from the clutches of the gang during the raid.
The operation took place in Digwar village, where officers discovered the victims being held. Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar announced during a press conference that two electronic note-counting machines were also seized from the gang's possession, further indicating the group's illicit activities.
The gang operated by deceiving individuals with the promise of doubling their money. Police have registered an FIR at Mandu (Kuju) police station, and further investigations are currently underway to dismantle the operation completely.
