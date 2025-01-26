The Shadows of Stroessner: Paraguay's Fight for Memory

Although dictator Alfredo Stroessner was ousted in 1989, his influence lingers in Paraguay. This Latin American nation, distinct for having maintained a dictatorship-supporting political party in power, continues to face challenges in addressing its dark past.

The struggle for justice is personal for many Paraguayans like Rogelio Goiburu, who has been searching for his missing father for 47 years. The quest persists due to insufficient government support and the overshadowing power of the Colorado Party, which has dominated political life since Stroessner's era.

The lingering effects of Stroessner's rule are evident, with many perpetrators of crimes still unpunished. Streets in Asunción honor military figures, complicating the path to transparency and justice. Despite this, advocates like Goiburu remain committed to uncovering the truth about their loved ones, battling against a culture of silence.

