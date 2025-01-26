Left Menu

The Shadows of Stroessner: Paraguay's Fight for Memory

The legacy of Alfredo Stroessner, Paraguay's former dictator ousted in 1989 after a brutal regime, still influences the country. His long-lasting presence in politics hampers efforts to uncover the fate of those who disappeared during his rule. Families, including Rogelio Goiburu's, continue their decades-long search for justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:05 IST
The Shadows of Stroessner: Paraguay's Fight for Memory
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

Although dictator Alfredo Stroessner was ousted in 1989, his influence lingers in Paraguay. This Latin American nation, distinct for having maintained a dictatorship-supporting political party in power, continues to face challenges in addressing its dark past.

The struggle for justice is personal for many Paraguayans like Rogelio Goiburu, who has been searching for his missing father for 47 years. The quest persists due to insufficient government support and the overshadowing power of the Colorado Party, which has dominated political life since Stroessner's era.

The lingering effects of Stroessner's rule are evident, with many perpetrators of crimes still unpunished. Streets in Asunción honor military figures, complicating the path to transparency and justice. Despite this, advocates like Goiburu remain committed to uncovering the truth about their loved ones, battling against a culture of silence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025