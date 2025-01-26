High-Profile Heist: Security Concerns Rise After Patnaik Residence Robbery

In the early hours of Republic Day, thieves made away with cash, gold ornaments, and valuables worth over Rs 50 lakh from the Nayapalli home of former minister Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. The incident raises safety concerns amidst heightened security measures for the national holiday.

The theft occurred while Patnaik and his wife were asleep on the first floor, with security personnel stationed at the ground level. The second floor, where Patnaik's son resides, was vacant at the time of the burglary. CCTV footage captured the perpetrator entering the residence around 2:40 am and accessing a bedroom where the valuables were stored.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Political fallout from the robbery saw the Biju Janata Dal criticizing the Republican government for security lapses, while BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra countered, citing inherited challenges. Despite assurances of swift action, the theft underscores broader public safety vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)