Left Menu

High-Profile Heist: Security Concerns Rise After Patnaik Residence Robbery

Valuables worth over Rs 50 lakh were stolen from Niranjan Patnaik's residence in Bhubaneswar. The theft occurred on Republic Day, raising safety concerns despite increased security. Police initiated an investigation while political parties traded accusations on the administration's capacity to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:38 IST
High-Profile Heist: Security Concerns Rise After Patnaik Residence Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Republic Day, thieves made away with cash, gold ornaments, and valuables worth over Rs 50 lakh from the Nayapalli home of former minister Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. The incident raises safety concerns amidst heightened security measures for the national holiday.

The theft occurred while Patnaik and his wife were asleep on the first floor, with security personnel stationed at the ground level. The second floor, where Patnaik's son resides, was vacant at the time of the burglary. CCTV footage captured the perpetrator entering the residence around 2:40 am and accessing a bedroom where the valuables were stored.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Political fallout from the robbery saw the Biju Janata Dal criticizing the Republican government for security lapses, while BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra countered, citing inherited challenges. Despite assurances of swift action, the theft underscores broader public safety vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025