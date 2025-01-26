Russian military forces have reportedly taken control of Velyka Novosilka, a village located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the state-run TASS news agency on Sunday, citing information from the defense ministry. This development marks a significant movement in the ongoing conflict.

In an earlier report on Sunday, Russia announced that it had successfully seized the town of Zelene, also situated in the Donetsk Region. These claims underscore the intensified battles in the eastern part of Ukraine.

As tensions escalate, these battlefield reports have not been independently verified by international agencies like Reuters, leaving room for further scrutiny and verification.

