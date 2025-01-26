Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops have reportedly captured the village of Velyka Novosilka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency. This follows an earlier claim of capturing Zelene. Reuters has not independently verified these reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:40 IST
Russian Forces Seize Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian military forces have reportedly taken control of Velyka Novosilka, a village located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the state-run TASS news agency on Sunday, citing information from the defense ministry. This development marks a significant movement in the ongoing conflict.

In an earlier report on Sunday, Russia announced that it had successfully seized the town of Zelene, also situated in the Donetsk Region. These claims underscore the intensified battles in the eastern part of Ukraine.

As tensions escalate, these battlefield reports have not been independently verified by international agencies like Reuters, leaving room for further scrutiny and verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025