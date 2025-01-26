Silencing the Streets: Latur Police Destroys Modified Silencers

Latur police have taken significant steps to address noise pollution by dismantling close to 700 modified two-wheeler silencers. According to an official statement on Sunday, the swift action was made in response to growing concerns about noise levels in the region.

A total of 290 cases were recorded against the use of modified silencers, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 2.81 lakh. The enforcement did not stop there; authorities also cracked down on violators using excessively loud horns, registering 544 offenses and collecting Rs 3.52 lakh in penalties.

The operation saw a road roller being used to crush 684 modified silencers, which held an estimated value of Rs 34 lakh, marking a substantial move to enforce compliance and control noise pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)