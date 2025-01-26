Silencing the Streets: Latur Police Destroys Modified Silencers
In an effort to combat noise pollution, Latur police dismantled approximately 700 modified two-wheeler silencers. Nearly 290 cases for altered silencers were logged, recovering fines amounting to Rs 2.81 lakh. Additionally, 544 cases involving loud horns were registered, accruing fines of Rs 3.52 lakh.
Latur police have taken significant steps to address noise pollution by dismantling close to 700 modified two-wheeler silencers. According to an official statement on Sunday, the swift action was made in response to growing concerns about noise levels in the region.
A total of 290 cases were recorded against the use of modified silencers, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 2.81 lakh. The enforcement did not stop there; authorities also cracked down on violators using excessively loud horns, registering 544 offenses and collecting Rs 3.52 lakh in penalties.
The operation saw a road roller being used to crush 684 modified silencers, which held an estimated value of Rs 34 lakh, marking a substantial move to enforce compliance and control noise pollution.
