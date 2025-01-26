Bhalswa Landfill Drama: Political Accusations and Public Concern
A reported waste slide from Delhi's Bhalswa landfill onto nearby homes has stirred local fears and political confrontations. Despite no official reports of damage or injuries, residents and politicians have raised concerns about ongoing risks. Authorities are assessing claims while political figures use the incident to critique waste management policies.
The Bhalswa landfill in Delhi has become a focal point of public and political scrutiny following claims of a waste slide affecting nearby homes in the Sharadhanand Colony. Despite officials denying any collapse, local residents expressed fears of potential harm.
Congress leader Devender Yadav criticized the AAP government's waste management strategies, alleging promises on landfill reduction remain unfulfilled. The incident, occurring before upcoming elections, has revived discussions on municipal waste concerns.
Authorities are evaluating the situation, confirming no emergency calls were made, and asserting that the reported slide was merely a repositioning of waste during stabilization activities.
