Bhalswa Landfill Drama: Political Accusations and Public Concern

The Bhalswa landfill in Delhi has become a focal point of public and political scrutiny following claims of a waste slide affecting nearby homes in the Sharadhanand Colony. Despite officials denying any collapse, local residents expressed fears of potential harm.

Congress leader Devender Yadav criticized the AAP government's waste management strategies, alleging promises on landfill reduction remain unfulfilled. The incident, occurring before upcoming elections, has revived discussions on municipal waste concerns.

Authorities are evaluating the situation, confirming no emergency calls were made, and asserting that the reported slide was merely a repositioning of waste during stabilization activities.

