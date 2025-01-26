Left Menu

Bhalswa Landfill Drama: Political Accusations and Public Concern

A reported waste slide from Delhi's Bhalswa landfill onto nearby homes has stirred local fears and political confrontations. Despite no official reports of damage or injuries, residents and politicians have raised concerns about ongoing risks. Authorities are assessing claims while political figures use the incident to critique waste management policies.

Updated: 26-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:47 IST
Bhalswa Landfill Drama: Political Accusations and Public Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhalswa landfill in Delhi has become a focal point of public and political scrutiny following claims of a waste slide affecting nearby homes in the Sharadhanand Colony. Despite officials denying any collapse, local residents expressed fears of potential harm.

Congress leader Devender Yadav criticized the AAP government's waste management strategies, alleging promises on landfill reduction remain unfulfilled. The incident, occurring before upcoming elections, has revived discussions on municipal waste concerns.

Authorities are evaluating the situation, confirming no emergency calls were made, and asserting that the reported slide was merely a repositioning of waste during stabilization activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

