Tragic Plunge: Man Dies After Airport Flyover Jump

A man has died after reportedly jumping from a flyover near the departure area of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, officials confirmed on Sunday. The fall occurred at 3.23 pm, and the critically injured individual landed in the city-side arrival zone, according to an Airports Authority of India spokesperson.

The victim, identified as Oinam Ranjan Singh from Imphal, Manipur, was immediately assessed by an on-duty doctor at the airport and subsequently sent to a hospital, as noted by officials.

The NSCBI police escorted Singh to a government hospital in Barasat using an ambulance, where medical staff declared him dead. The motive behind Singh's drastic action remains unclear. Sources reveal that he had visited Kolkata a few days earlier and intended to return on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)