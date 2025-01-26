Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Tango: A Month to Decide the App's Fate

President Trump discusses buying TikTok amid talks of U.S. control involving Oracle and external investors. The White House's plan could allow ByteDance to retain stake but ensures U.S. data is managed domestically. The conclusion is expected in 30 days, amidst ongoing national security debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:47 IST
Trump's TikTok Tango: A Month to Decide the App's Fate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump revealed he is in discussions regarding the purchase of TikTok, asserting that a decision will likely be reached within a month. On a flight to Florida, Trump disclosed that numerous parties have shown interest in acquiring the app, famous for short video content.

Initial reports from Reuters suggested the administration is coordinating a plan with Oracle and outside investors for TikTok's operation. Under this proposal, Oracle would oversee data and software updates, while ByteDance, TikTok's owner, would retain a partial interest.

Despite comments indicating Oracle's involvement, Trump clarified no discussions have been held with Oracle's Larry Ellison. Talks continue amidst national security concerns, with several U.S. investors considering roles in any eventual deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025