Trump's TikTok Tango: A Month to Decide the App's Fate

President Donald Trump revealed he is in discussions regarding the purchase of TikTok, asserting that a decision will likely be reached within a month. On a flight to Florida, Trump disclosed that numerous parties have shown interest in acquiring the app, famous for short video content.

Initial reports from Reuters suggested the administration is coordinating a plan with Oracle and outside investors for TikTok's operation. Under this proposal, Oracle would oversee data and software updates, while ByteDance, TikTok's owner, would retain a partial interest.

Despite comments indicating Oracle's involvement, Trump clarified no discussions have been held with Oracle's Larry Ellison. Talks continue amidst national security concerns, with several U.S. investors considering roles in any eventual deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)