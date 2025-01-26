Trump's TikTok Tango: A Month to Decide the App's Fate
President Trump discusses buying TikTok amid talks of U.S. control involving Oracle and external investors. The White House's plan could allow ByteDance to retain stake but ensures U.S. data is managed domestically. The conclusion is expected in 30 days, amidst ongoing national security debates.
President Donald Trump revealed he is in discussions regarding the purchase of TikTok, asserting that a decision will likely be reached within a month. On a flight to Florida, Trump disclosed that numerous parties have shown interest in acquiring the app, famous for short video content.
Initial reports from Reuters suggested the administration is coordinating a plan with Oracle and outside investors for TikTok's operation. Under this proposal, Oracle would oversee data and software updates, while ByteDance, TikTok's owner, would retain a partial interest.
Despite comments indicating Oracle's involvement, Trump clarified no discussions have been held with Oracle's Larry Ellison. Talks continue amidst national security concerns, with several U.S. investors considering roles in any eventual deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP MLA Alleged Link to ID Fraud Raises National Security Concerns
Trump team questioning civil servants at National Security Council about commitment to his agenda
India's Strategic Naval Expansion Boosts National Security
Trump Extends TikTok Operations Amid National Security Deliberations
National Security Alert: The Baicells Dilemma