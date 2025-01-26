Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Falters in Gaza

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are stuck at roadblocks, attempting to return to northern Gaza as frustrations mount after Israel's accusations of Hamas breaching a ceasefire agreement. The stalemate follows a prisoner exchange between long-time adversaries Israel and the militant group Hamas, emphasizing the fragile nature of the current truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to travel to Israel to oversee the fragile ceasefire, with reports from Israeli officials suggesting a complicated situation on the ground. In central Gaza, witnesses describe scenes of displacement, with many lacking certainty about the status of their homes.

Despite mediators' efforts, including Egyptian and Qatari involvement, disputes over the hostage release remain unresolved. Meanwhile, Israeli military officials investigate incidents of violence along the roads leading north as large crowds, desperate to return home, gather at military checkpoints.

