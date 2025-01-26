Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Remain in South Lebanon
Israeli forces killed 22 people in south Lebanon as they remained beyond the ceasefire deadline. Lebanon accused Israel of delaying its withdrawal, and tensions with Hezbollah persisted. The Israeli military claimed to defend against imminent threats, while Hezbollah urged Lebanon to ensure Israel's withdrawal.
Amid escalating tensions, Israeli forces killed 22 people in south Lebanon as they stayed beyond the Sunday deadline for withdrawal, according to Lebanese authorities. The situation has ignited further conflict with Hezbollah, which has criticized Israel for not complying with ceasefire terms established following last year's war.
The Lebanese military, backed by the United States, reported one of its soldiers was among those killed. Concerns grow as Lebanon accuses Israel of procrastinating its withdrawal, exacerbating the volatile environment in the region. Israel, meanwhile, has defended its actions, stating they were necessary to curb potential threats.
As the situation remains tense, Hezbollah continues to push for the Lebanese government to facilitate Israeli withdrawal and ensure the safety and return of residents to their homes. The uncertainty in the region underscores the fragile balance between maintaining peace and defending national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
