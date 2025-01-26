Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Remain in South Lebanon

Israeli forces killed 22 people in south Lebanon as they remained beyond the ceasefire deadline. Lebanon accused Israel of delaying its withdrawal, and tensions with Hezbollah persisted. The Israeli military claimed to defend against imminent threats, while Hezbollah urged Lebanon to ensure Israel's withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:04 IST
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Remain in South Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Israeli forces killed 22 people in south Lebanon as they stayed beyond the Sunday deadline for withdrawal, according to Lebanese authorities. The situation has ignited further conflict with Hezbollah, which has criticized Israel for not complying with ceasefire terms established following last year's war.

The Lebanese military, backed by the United States, reported one of its soldiers was among those killed. Concerns grow as Lebanon accuses Israel of procrastinating its withdrawal, exacerbating the volatile environment in the region. Israel, meanwhile, has defended its actions, stating they were necessary to curb potential threats.

As the situation remains tense, Hezbollah continues to push for the Lebanese government to facilitate Israeli withdrawal and ensure the safety and return of residents to their homes. The uncertainty in the region underscores the fragile balance between maintaining peace and defending national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025