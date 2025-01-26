Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Rwanda's Alleged Involvement in Congo Conflict

France and Britain have called on Rwanda to address accusations of supporting the M23 rebels in recent conflicts near Goma, in eastern Congo. At a U.N. Security Council meeting, both countries urged Rwanda to withdraw its troops from Congo territory amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:05 IST
At a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday, France and Britain urged Rwanda to take responsibility for its alleged support of the M23 rebels involved in recent skirmishes near Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United Nations and various international bodies have accused Rwanda of lending support to the M23 rebels, an accusation that Kigali has consistently denied. France's U.N. ambassador specifically called for Rwanda to remove its troops from Congolese soil.

Meanwhile, Britain insisted on an end to attacks on peacekeepers conducted by M23 rebels who are believed to be supported by Rwanda. This diplomatic call heightens tensions between the countries amid ongoing unrest.

