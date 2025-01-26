Tensions Rise Over Rwanda's Alleged Involvement in Congo Conflict

At a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday, France and Britain urged Rwanda to take responsibility for its alleged support of the M23 rebels involved in recent skirmishes near Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United Nations and various international bodies have accused Rwanda of lending support to the M23 rebels, an accusation that Kigali has consistently denied. France's U.N. ambassador specifically called for Rwanda to remove its troops from Congolese soil.

Meanwhile, Britain insisted on an end to attacks on peacekeepers conducted by M23 rebels who are believed to be supported by Rwanda. This diplomatic call heightens tensions between the countries amid ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)