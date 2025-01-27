Senator Urges Trump to Reinstate Security for Former Advisers

Senator Tom Cotton has made a public appeal to President Donald Trump, urging him to reconsider a controversial decision to revoke security details from three former senior national security officials. Cotton, a known Trump ally, stressed that the move threatens not only these officials but also public safety.

The officials, including John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, and Brian Hook, played integral roles in the administration's foreign policy decisions, particularly the drone strike on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. This has made them targets of ongoing threats from Iran, a concern Cotton emphasized during his appearance on Fox News Sunday.

While expressing understanding of Trump's stance, Cotton argued that rescinding their security could deter skilled advisers from joining the administration. He highlighted the broader implications for governance and the president's ability to receive candid counsel from qualified individuals willing to serve in high-stakes roles.

