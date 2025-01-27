Left Menu

Undersea Tensions: NATO Probes Baltic Cable Damage

A suspected sabotage of the undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden has led to NATO deploying patrol ships and Swedish authorities launching an investigation. Swedish and Latvian officials are working collaboratively amidst rising concerns about the security of critical infrastructure in the Baltic region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 02:49 IST
An undersea fibre optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden suffered damage on Sunday, suspected to be due to external factors. NATO has dispatched patrol ships to the area while Swedish authorities investigate possible sabotage.

Senior prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist stated that multiple investigative actions are underway but refrained from detailing specific measures. NATO's mission, termed 'Baltic Sentry', aligns with a series of recent damages to critical infrastructure post-Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina noted significant external damage as her government collaborates with NATO and Baltic Sea nations. Latvian naval forces have deployed a patrol boat for inspection, with potential links to commercial traffic in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

