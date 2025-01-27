Undersea Tensions: NATO Probes Baltic Cable Damage

An undersea fibre optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden suffered damage on Sunday, suspected to be due to external factors. NATO has dispatched patrol ships to the area while Swedish authorities investigate possible sabotage.

Senior prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist stated that multiple investigative actions are underway but refrained from detailing specific measures. NATO's mission, termed 'Baltic Sentry', aligns with a series of recent damages to critical infrastructure post-Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina noted significant external damage as her government collaborates with NATO and Baltic Sea nations. Latvian naval forces have deployed a patrol boat for inspection, with potential links to commercial traffic in the area.

