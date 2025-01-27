M23 Rebels Demand Surrender Amid Tensions in Goma
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have advanced in eastern Congo, demanding government forces in Goma disarm, aiming to seize the city. The conflict, worsening a severe humanitarian crisis, has led to international condemnation of Rwanda. U.N. Security Council convened to address the escalating situation.
The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have issued an ultimatum to government forces in Goma to disarm, as they continue their rapid advance in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The rebels have intensified their assault on Goma, prompting international concern and condemnation.
With the insurgents poised to capture Goma, the U.N. Security Council convened urgently. The United States, France, and Britain have condemned Rwanda's alleged support for M23, although Kigali denies such involvement. Ambassador Ernest Rwamucyo stated the crisis could have been prevented if Congo's government had shown a genuine commitment to peace.
Sources indicate that M23 fighters are already within 9 km of Goma's city center. The resurgence of conflict exacerbates one of the world's gravest humanitarian crises, while fears grow of expanding regional warfare. Three U.N. peacekeepers have been killed, underscoring the conflict's toll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
