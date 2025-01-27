Perplexity AI and ByteDance Revise Merger: U.S. Government Stake Introduced

Perplexity AI has made significant changes to its earlier merger proposal with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, as reported by CNBC on Sunday.

The revised plan envisions forming a new company that merges Perplexity with TikTok U.S., while introducing a novel feature—a provision authorizing the U.S. government to obtain up to a 50% stake in the enterprise following its future public offering.

This new development underscores growing complexities in corporate mergers involving international entities, especially amid increasing governmental scrutiny and intervention in tech company operations.

