Perplexity AI's Bold Bid: Merging with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity AI proposes a merger with TikTok U.S., offering a new U.S. holding company where the U.S. government would own up to 50% post-IPO, excluding TikTok's core algorithm. The proposal aims to create 'NewCo', enhancing investor equity without compromising algorithm assets. Discussions continue as U.S. leaders deliberate TikTok's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 06:01 IST
In a bold business move, U.S. startup Perplexity AI has revised its merger proposal with ByteDance's TikTok U.S., aiming to form a new entity named 'NewCo', according to a person familiar with the plan.

The plan involves ByteDance selling TikTok U.S. to investors, thereby preserving TikTok's core recommendation algorithm for ByteDance while offering investors equity.

Under this proposal, the U.S. government would potentially own up to 50% of the company following an IPO, which could value the new entity at $300 billion, strategically boosting national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

