Outrage in Punjab Over Attempt to Deface Ambedkar Statue

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned an attempt to damage B R Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar. The accused was arrested, and a FIR filed. Mann assured severe punishment and unity among communities. Opposition leaders suggested a potential conspiracy, demanding a high-level inquiry.

Updated: 27-01-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:16 IST
The political climate in Punjab has intensified following the attempted vandalism of a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar located in Amritsar. The incident provoked a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who promised that firm action would be taken against the perpetrator.

The accused, a man from Moga district, was apprehended by police after a viral video showed him attempting to damage the statue with a hammer. This incident prompted Mann to ensure that such acts will not disrupt the unity and brotherhood in Punjab.

Opposition leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP senior leader Tarun Chugh, have suspected a conspiracy and demanded a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal emphasized the need for immediate action and a probe into the incident to prevent societal divisions.

