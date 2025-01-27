Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Minister Faces Calls to Resign

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may ask NCP minister Dhananjay Munde to resign if evidence links him to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. A comprehensive investigation is underway, including the arrest of Munde's associate in an extortion case connected to Deshmukh's killing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is poised to take decisive action against NCP minister Dhananjay Munde if substantial evidence connects him to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, said cabinet colleague Chandrakant Patil. The state government is conducting a thorough investigation into Deshmukh's killing, which has already resulted in the arrest of a close associate of Munde.

The sarpanch of Massajog village, Deshmukh, was brutally abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9 for his attempts to thwart an extortion scheme against an energy company involved in a local windmill project. Munde, the NCP MLA from Parli, is facing mounting pressure from both ruling party allies and opposition members over his ties to the case.

The Maharashtra government has instituted a strict probe, invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused, including Walmik Karad. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established, and a retired judge is overseeing the inquiry. The authorities have already begun seizing the properties of those implicated in the crime.

