Left Menu

EU Aims to Resolve Hungary's Block on Russia Sanctions

European Union ambassadors are meeting in Brussels to address a Hungarian block on extending sanctions on Russia. Hungary's agreement is crucial for passing a statement on energy security and ensuring the continuation of sanctions. Diplomatic discussions focus on satisfying Budapest’s concerns to maintain EU unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:12 IST
EU Aims to Resolve Hungary's Block on Russia Sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 member countries convened in Brussels on Monday morning, seeking to resolve Hungary's block on the extension of EU sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources.

A key diplomat indicated that the talks aimed to draft a statement addressing energy security to appease Budapest's concerns. This diplomatic move is crucial to facilitating the EU foreign ministers' meeting, also being held in Brussels on the same day, to allow the continuation of the sanctions.

The discussions highlight the intricate balance of diplomacy and policy within the EU as it navigates member states' differing perspectives on energy and international affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025