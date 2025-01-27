EU Aims to Resolve Hungary's Block on Russia Sanctions

Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 member countries convened in Brussels on Monday morning, seeking to resolve Hungary's block on the extension of EU sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources.

A key diplomat indicated that the talks aimed to draft a statement addressing energy security to appease Budapest's concerns. This diplomatic move is crucial to facilitating the EU foreign ministers' meeting, also being held in Brussels on the same day, to allow the continuation of the sanctions.

The discussions highlight the intricate balance of diplomacy and policy within the EU as it navigates member states' differing perspectives on energy and international affairs.

