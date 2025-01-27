Sanctuary Under Scrutiny: Gurdwaras in the Crosshairs
Law enforcement activity targeting gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey has sparked concern among Sikh organizations. The Department of Homeland Security's policy changes under President Trump’s administration allow immigration enforcement in sensitive areas, raising fears of jeopardizing the religious sanctity and communal safety of these worship spaces.
Law enforcement visits to gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey by the US Department of Homeland Security have ignited controversy. Sikh organizations have criticized these actions as a threat to their religious sanctity, with gurdwaras suspected of housing illegal immigrants and separatists.
Hours after Donald Trump became the 47th President, a Homeland Security directive overturned prior administration guidelines restricting immigration enforcement in sensitive areas like places of worship. This move empowers agents to act more decisively, as stated by a department spokesperson, aiming to apprehend criminal aliens.
The Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDF) and Sikh Coalition have raised alarms, arguing the policy shift could lead to raids, disrupting religious practices. They warn this could evoke memories of past governmental intrusions into Sikh religious freedoms, potentially dissuading community attendance and affecting religious practices.
