France Condemns Rwanda's Role in DRC Conflict

France has voiced strong disapproval of Rwanda's alleged support for the M23 rebel group's offensive in the Democratic Republic of Congo. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has condemned the actions that have resulted in the tragic deaths of six peacekeepers and the displacement of numerous civilians.

Barrot emphasized the urgency for an immediate halt to hostilities and the resumption of peace talks, as he addressed the Council of European Foreign Ministers in Brussels. The situation's escalation has prompted concerns over potential regional conflict.

On Sunday, Congolese rebels announced they had seized Goma, a key city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This swift advance has forced thousands to flee, heightening fears of a broader regional war.

(With inputs from agencies.)