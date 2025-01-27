Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Taliban's Detention of US Nationals

A Taliban ambassador cautioned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio against making threats about placing bounties on Afghan leaders. This follows a prisoner swap involving two Americans, but with more in custody. The Taliban emphasizes peaceful dialogue, with recent mediation from Qatar seeing the release of a Canadian prisoner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:48 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Taliban's Detention of US Nationals
Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan releases new videos shocasing its training. (Twitter/War Noir) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Tensions continue to rise between the US and the Taliban concerning the detention of American nationals. On Monday, a Taliban ambassador issued a warning to newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had suggested placing bounties on Afghanistan's rulers.

The hostile exchange comes in the wake of a prisoner swap brokered by the Biden administration, which saw the release of two Americans in exchange for a Taliban figure. However, two more Americans remain in Taliban custody.

The Taliban's ambassador to Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue and noted the recent mediation by Qatar that led to the release of Canadian prisoner David Lavery. Canadian officials, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, acknowledged Qatar’s role in facilitating Lavery’s release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025