Tensions Escalate Over Taliban's Detention of US Nationals
A Taliban ambassador cautioned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio against making threats about placing bounties on Afghan leaders. This follows a prisoner swap involving two Americans, but with more in custody. The Taliban emphasizes peaceful dialogue, with recent mediation from Qatar seeing the release of a Canadian prisoner.
- Country:
- Qatar
Tensions continue to rise between the US and the Taliban concerning the detention of American nationals. On Monday, a Taliban ambassador issued a warning to newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had suggested placing bounties on Afghanistan's rulers.
The hostile exchange comes in the wake of a prisoner swap brokered by the Biden administration, which saw the release of two Americans in exchange for a Taliban figure. However, two more Americans remain in Taliban custody.
The Taliban's ambassador to Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue and noted the recent mediation by Qatar that led to the release of Canadian prisoner David Lavery. Canadian officials, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, acknowledged Qatar’s role in facilitating Lavery’s release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scaling Diplomacy: Behind the G20 Consensus Success
Malala Yousafzai Condemns Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan
Biden's Mission: Bring Americans Home from Afghanistan
Biden Faces Critical Decision on Americans Detained in Afghanistan
Negotiating Freedom: Biden's Pledge to Americans Detained in Afghanistan