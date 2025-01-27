Tensions Escalate Over Taliban's Detention of US Nationals

Tensions continue to rise between the US and the Taliban concerning the detention of American nationals. On Monday, a Taliban ambassador issued a warning to newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had suggested placing bounties on Afghanistan's rulers.

The hostile exchange comes in the wake of a prisoner swap brokered by the Biden administration, which saw the release of two Americans in exchange for a Taliban figure. However, two more Americans remain in Taliban custody.

The Taliban's ambassador to Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue and noted the recent mediation by Qatar that led to the release of Canadian prisoner David Lavery. Canadian officials, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, acknowledged Qatar’s role in facilitating Lavery’s release.

(With inputs from agencies.)