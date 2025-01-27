M23 Rebels Escalate Conflict in Goma

In a significant escalation, ethnic Tutsi-led M23 rebels entered the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming control over the area. Reports of gunfire have been heard near key locations, including the airport and the city center.

The conflict, rooted in the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, has resulted in new claims of control by the rebel group, shifting the dynamics of long-standing turmoil in the region. Rival forces and government-aligned militias have reportedly clashed, underscoring the area's volatility.

As tension mounts, international leaders are urging for immediate talks to quell violence. The situation has led to the mass exodus of Goma's residents, while the U.N. and regional leaders seek resolution to the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)