Bulgarian Vessel's Anchor May Have Damaged Baltic Sea Cable

The Vezhen vessel of Bulgarian shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare may have accidentally damaged a Baltic undersea cable. Captain Aleksandar Kalchev explained that the ship lost an anchor due to high winds, emphasizing that there was no deliberate harm intended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:56 IST
In a recent incident, the Bulgarian shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare's Vezhen vessel is suspected of causing damage to a Baltic undersea cable. This was reported by Captain Aleksandar Kalchev, the head of the company.

Kalchev clarified that the situation arose when one of the ship's anchors unexpectedly dropped to the sea floor amidst high winds. He stressed that the incident was purely accidental and devoid of any malicious intent.

The unexpected event calls attention to the challenges faced by maritime operations in inclement weather, highlighting the need for stringent protocols to prevent such occurrences in the future.

