Aiden Markram: Anchoring Lucknow Super Giants with Leadership and Runs

Mark Boucher commends Aiden Markram for stepping up as a leader after Marsh's exit, playing pivotal innings to help Lucknow Super Giants win against Rajasthan Royals. Markram, noted for his natural leadership and ability to perform under pressure, scored 66 off 45 balls, making him a key player for LSG.

Updated: 20-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:23 IST
Aiden Markram. (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Former South African wicketkeeper and batsman Mark Boucher has praised Aiden Markram for his evolving leadership role with Lucknow Super Giants, particularly spotlighting his performance after the departure of Marsh who left the team for personal reasons. Boucher believes Markram's growing responsibility was evident when Marsh and Pooran were dismissed early against Rajasthan Royals.

"Following Marsh's exit, Markram embraced his position as a senior player," Boucher noted, adding that when crucial moments arose, Markram's leadership would shine, bringing out the best in him. Boucher further highlighted Markram's responsibility in anchoring innings and making strategic decisions under pressure, emphasizing the all-rounder's natural ability to lead and deliver in high-stakes scenarios.

In a testament to his leadership, Markram scored 66 from 45 deliveries, becoming the top scorer for LSG as they narrowly defeated RR by two runs. Currently, Markram has accumulated 274 runs in eight innings of the 2025 IPL. LSG sits in fourth place with five victories, contrasting RR's eighth place. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

