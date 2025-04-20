Aiden Markram: Anchoring Lucknow Super Giants with Leadership and Runs

Former South African wicketkeeper and batsman Mark Boucher has praised Aiden Markram for his evolving leadership role with Lucknow Super Giants, particularly spotlighting his performance after the departure of Marsh who left the team for personal reasons. Boucher believes Markram's growing responsibility was evident when Marsh and Pooran were dismissed early against Rajasthan Royals.

"Following Marsh's exit, Markram embraced his position as a senior player," Boucher noted, adding that when crucial moments arose, Markram's leadership would shine, bringing out the best in him. Boucher further highlighted Markram's responsibility in anchoring innings and making strategic decisions under pressure, emphasizing the all-rounder's natural ability to lead and deliver in high-stakes scenarios.

In a testament to his leadership, Markram scored 66 from 45 deliveries, becoming the top scorer for LSG as they narrowly defeated RR by two runs. Currently, Markram has accumulated 274 runs in eight innings of the 2025 IPL. LSG sits in fourth place with five victories, contrasting RR's eighth place. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)