Daring Cobra-Inflicted Kidnap Drama in Odisha Unfolds

Three individuals, including a man from Delhi working in finance, were kidnapped in Odisha's Ganjam district, with the abductors demanding a Rs. 2 crore ransom and using a cobra as a threat. Police rescued the victims following an escape and a report to local authorities.

Updated: 27-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a sinister kidnapping case unfolding in Odisha's Ganjam district, three individuals, including a financial firm employee from Delhi, were rescued by police after their captors employed a venomous cobra as a tool of intimidation. The victims were first abducted and submerged in a forested area in Chikiti.

The ordeal became public when one victim managed to escape and alerted the Chikiti Tahasildar. Quick police action led to the rescue of the remaining hostages. The abductors allegedly demanded a hefty ransom of Rs. 2 crore, and one suspect is currently in custody, officials reported.

Officials, led by Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek, have begun an intensive investigation under various legal provisions, including the Wild Life (Protection) Act. They are probing potential motives behind the crime, including possible ties to illicit trade activities in the region.

