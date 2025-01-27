Left Menu

Kuldeep Sengar's Bail Saga: Medical Grounds and Legal Battles

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case, was briefly granted interim bail for eye surgery. However, he returned to Tihar as the procedure was delayed. The Delhi High Court is set to hear his appeal under POCSO in February. His plea for bail extension remains contentious among legal parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:25 IST
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the notorious Unnao rape case, finds himself back in Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail for medical reasons. Sengar's return was necessitated due to the unavailability of a doctor required for his eye surgery, his counsel informed the Delhi High Court on Monday.

A bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar learned that Sengar surrendered back to jail on January 24. The absence of the AIIMS surgeon till January 30 halted the planned cataract surgery, prompting legal counsel to plan a renewed bail application for upcoming dates.

The court emphasized the urgency of hearing Sengar's appeal under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, set for February. Meanwhile, the survivor's counsel raised concerns over the temporary bail, warning of intimidation risks faced by the victim's family. Sengar's complex legal battles continue as he appeals the trial court's 2019 verdict while seeking further bail for medical and personal reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

