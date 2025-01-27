Tragedy Unveiled: Murder and Deception in East Delhi

A gruesome discovery was made in East Delhi as the charred body of a 25-year-old woman was found inside a suitcase. This led to the swift arrest of the suspects, including the woman's cousin, as police unravel the murder plot.

According to police reports, the deceased, Shilpa Pandey, had been pressuring her cousin, Amit Tiwari, to leave his family and live with her. However, this personal dispute took a tragic turn when Tiwari, aided by his friend Anuj Kumar, allegedly murdered Pandey, burned her body, and disposed of it in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The crime scene was thoroughly examined by forensic experts, and police utilized both CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track the suspects. The accused, now in custody, have confessed to their involvement in the murder, shedding light on the devastating personal tensions that led to this horrific crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)