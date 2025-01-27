Left Menu

Tragedy Unveiled: Murder and Deception in East Delhi

A young woman's body was discovered charred and stuffed in a suitcase in East Delhi. Authorities arrested her cousin and an accomplice, revealing the tragic murder motivated by personal conflict. Police swiftly identified the suspects utilizing forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and technical surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:32 IST
Tragedy Unveiled: Murder and Deception in East Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome discovery was made in East Delhi as the charred body of a 25-year-old woman was found inside a suitcase. This led to the swift arrest of the suspects, including the woman's cousin, as police unravel the murder plot.

According to police reports, the deceased, Shilpa Pandey, had been pressuring her cousin, Amit Tiwari, to leave his family and live with her. However, this personal dispute took a tragic turn when Tiwari, aided by his friend Anuj Kumar, allegedly murdered Pandey, burned her body, and disposed of it in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The crime scene was thoroughly examined by forensic experts, and police utilized both CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track the suspects. The accused, now in custody, have confessed to their involvement in the murder, shedding light on the devastating personal tensions that led to this horrific crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025