Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Challenge Conviction

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have appealed their convictions in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Their legal team argues the National Accountability Bureau's decision was flawed, claiming injustice and incomplete investigations. The case involves redirected funds from a UK settlement intended for Pakistan's national treasury.

In a dramatic legal turn, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have challenged their recent conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The appeal, filed at the Islamabad High Court, contests the 14- and seven-year prison sentences handed to Khan and Bibi respectively.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad accountability court found the couple guilty of redirecting funds worth 190 million British Pounds from a UK settlement intended for Pakistan's treasury. The funds were allegedly used for personal gains, including land acquisitions for Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party criticized the National Accountability Bureau's handling of the case, labeling the investigation as incomplete and biased. The appeal aims to overturn the verdict and seek acquittal for Khan and Bibi, drawing significant attention to Pakistan's legal and political landscape.

